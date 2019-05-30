of Ashby; 85 Ashby Bernard C. Belliveau, Sr., 85, of Ashby, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the Bay State Medical Center in Springfield.



Bernard was born in Fitchburg, on June 15, 1933 a son of the late Camille and Florence (Guertin) Belliveau and grew up in Fitchburg where he attended St. Joseph's School before going to the LaSalette Seminary in Enfield, NH. He has resided in Ashby since 1960.



He worked as a papermaker at the former James River Paper Company prior to his retirement. Bernard was a former member of the Ashby Finance Committee and the Ashby P.T.A.



His wife of 61 years, Concetta (LeBlanc) Belliveau died in 2016. He leaves four sons, Bernard C. Belliveau, Jr., of Ashby, Edward Belliveau of Rindge, NH, Steven Belliveau and his wife Cindy of Orange and John Belliveau and his wife Lisa of Ashby; a daughter, Michelle Bennett and her husband Nicholas of Townsend; five sisters, Constance Niles, Rachel Croteau and Pauline Belliveau all of Fitchburg, Jaqueline Bourgault and Dolores Cordio both of Leominster; ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.



In addition to his wife he is predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Patricia Belliveau and two brothers, Donald Belliveau and Andre Belliveau. Belliveau A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 School St., Townsend. There are no calling hours.



The T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.







