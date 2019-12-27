Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Bernard C. Belliveau Jr. Obituary
of Ashby

ASHBY

Bernard C. Belliveau, Jr., of Ashby, a former resident of Yorktown, Virginia, died Wednesday morning, December 25, 2019 at Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner. Mr. Belliveau was born in Fitchburg, February 25, 1957, a son of the late Bernard C. and Concetta M. (LeBlanc) Belliveau and grew up in Ashby. He was a 1975 graduate of Montachusett Regional Technical High School, Fitchburg. For twenty years including Operation Desert Storm, Mr. Belliveau served his country in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1996 at the rank of Technical Sergeant. Following his retirement from the armed services, he worked for Lockheed Martin Corporation in Saudi Arabia. He was a life member of the Townsend VFW post. He leaves two sons, Michael Belliveau and Brian Belliveau both of Virginia; three brothers, Edward Belliveau of Rindge, NH, Steve Belliveau of Orange, MA, John Belliveau of Ashby and a sister, Michelle M. Bennett of Townsend and one grandchild.

Belliveau

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Tuesday December 31st at St. John the Evangelist Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours are Monday, 12/30 at 4-7 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend center. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 27, 2019
