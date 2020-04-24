|
formerly of Leominster
and Templeton
LEOMINSTER
Bernard O. Lucier, 90, formerly of Leominster and Templeton, died Tuesday, April 21, at the Worcester Health Center, after an illness.
Bernard was born June 28, 1929 in Leominster, son of the late Otto and the late Mary (Roy) Lucier. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his service he worked as the plant manager at Decotone, a division of the former Fitchburg Paper, for many years before his retirement.
He was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish and the Templeton Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and dancing.
His wife of 60 years, Lorraine T. (Bedard) Lucier, died February 4, 2012. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Donald, Roger, Morris and Robert, and his sisters, Gertrude Brooks, Claire Davis and Theresa Fournier.
He leaves two daughters, Cynthia L. Brockelman and husband, David and Kathy M. Quigley and husband, Ernest, all of Lancaster; Four grandchildren, Michael Brockelman and fiancé, Shawna Wenturine, Mathew Brockelman and fiancé , John Camuso, Adam Quigley and fiancé , Michael Godin, and Erin Quigley and partner, Dometric Ramos; six great-grandchildren, Cynthia M. Brockelman, Sabrina and Quinn Walker, Ellyanah Quigley, Ali and Izzy Toth; many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Lucier's Mass and burial will be private with the assistance of Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund by visiting: https://www.macovid19relieffund.org/
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020