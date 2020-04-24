Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8420
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Lucier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard O. Lucier


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard O. Lucier Obituary
formerly of Leominster

and Templeton

LEOMINSTER

Bernard O. Lucier, 90, formerly of Leominster and Templeton, died Tuesday, April 21, at the Worcester Health Center, after an illness.

Bernard was born June 28, 1929 in Leominster, son of the late Otto and the late Mary (Roy) Lucier. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Following his service he worked as the plant manager at Decotone, a division of the former Fitchburg Paper, for many years before his retirement.

He was a member of St. Cecilia's Parish and the Templeton Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and dancing.

His wife of 60 years, Lorraine T. (Bedard) Lucier, died February 4, 2012. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Donald, Roger, Morris and Robert, and his sisters, Gertrude Brooks, Claire Davis and Theresa Fournier.

He leaves two daughters, Cynthia L. Brockelman and husband, David and Kathy M. Quigley and husband, Ernest, all of Lancaster; Four grandchildren, Michael Brockelman and fiancé, Shawna Wenturine, Mathew Brockelman and fiancé , John Camuso, Adam Quigley and fiancé , Michael Godin, and Erin Quigley and partner, Dometric Ramos; six great-grandchildren, Cynthia M. Brockelman, Sabrina and Quinn Walker, Ellyanah Quigley, Ali and Izzy Toth; many nieces and nephews.

Lucier

Mr. Lucier's Mass and burial will be private with the assistance of Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund by visiting: https://www.macovid19relieffund.org/

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.



View the online memorial for Bernard O. Lucier
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -