Bernardo Santos

LEOMINSTER - Bernardo Santos, 85 years old of Leominster, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in his home after an illness. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Gloria (Torres) Santos; daughter Elizabeth Moisan and her husband Scott of Phillipston; stepdaughter Annette Torres of Fitchburg; brother Julio Santos and his wife Maritza of Florida; 7 grandchildren Carmen Perez, Gloria Perez, Marilyn Morales, Ricky Morales, Mary Anderson, Kayla Drury, and Julia Moisan and 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his stepdaughter Jeannette Morales, 5 brothers and a sister.



Bernardo was born August 25, 1933 in Comerio, Puerto Rico, son of Regustino and Isabel (Ocana) Santos and has lived in Leominster for over 50 years. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Bernardo had worked at Asher Pants in Fitchburg for 30 years and attended St. Leo's Church in Leominster.



SANTOS - Bernardo's funeral will be held on Friday, February 22nd from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a mass at 11 am at St. Leo's Church, 128 Main Street, Leominster. Burial with military honors will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Friday morning prior to the mass from 9-10:30 am in the funeral home. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary