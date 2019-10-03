|
of Dunstable, MA
Bernice Leatrice Senay, 95, of Dunstable, MA and formerly of Nashua, NH passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at her home. She was married to the late Paul F. Senay, who died on November 1, 1993.
Born in Fitchburg, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Albina (Girard) Brion.
She graduated from Leominster High School with the class of 1942. Bernice retired after a long career as a cosmetology instructor. She was a communicant of St. Cecilia's Church in Leominster, MA.
She loved to dine out, play Honeymoon Solitaire and spend time with friends and family, especially with her great-grandchildren.
Bernice is survived by her children, Deborah Senay of Wilmington, DE, Stephen Senay and his wife Susan of Nashua, NH, Denise Whelan and her husband David of Dunstable, MA, three grandchildren, Matthew Senay and his wife Holly of Manchester, NH, Kelly Whelan Chan and her husband David of Hollis, NH and Kevin Whelan and his wife Jessica Silva of Dunstable, MA, as well as eight great-grandchildren, the loves of her life, Trinidi, Noah, Savannah, Gabriel, Declan, Nolan, Carter, and Connor.
She was the sister of the late Dorothy LeClair.
Senay
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 4, at 10 am at St. Cecilia's Church 180, Mechanic St., Leominster, MA. Burial in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster will follow. Memorials may be made in her name to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston MA, 02241. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 3, 2019