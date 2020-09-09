ASHBY
Bertha A. (Anttila) Tiilikkala, 95, of Ashby, died Monday, September 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in New York City, on January 5, 1925, the daughter of the late Kalle and Aune (Weckman) Sundstrom and grew up in Ashburnham graduating from Cushing Academy. She has resided in Ashby since 1950.
Bertha was the Town Accountant for the Town of Ashby for 25 years prior to her retirement. She was an active member of the Elm Street Congregational Church in Fitchburg and volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout den mother.
Her husband of 62 years, Waldemar "Wally" Tiilikkala died in 2011. She leaves two sons, Richard D. Tiilikkala and his wife Janice of Leominster and J. Mark Tiilikkala and his companion, Julie Schultz of Ashby; a daughter, Betty A. Tiilikkala of Leominster; two grandchildren, Samantha Dufresne and her husband Dave of Hubbardston and Craig Tiilikkala of Denver, CO and a great–granddaughter, Madison Grace.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 5 to 7 PM in the T. J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced.
A private funeral services will be held in the Elm Street Congregational Church in Fitchburg followed by a burial in the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.
For additional information please visit www.andersonfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice, 60 Hospital Rd., Leominster, MA 01453