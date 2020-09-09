1/
Bertha A. (Anttila) Tiilikkala
1925 - 2020
ASHBY

Bertha A. (Anttila) Tiilikkala, 95, of Ashby, died Monday, September 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born in New York City, on January 5, 1925, the daughter of the late Kalle and Aune (Weckman) Sundstrom and grew up in Ashburnham graduating from Cushing Academy. She has resided in Ashby since 1950.

Bertha was the Town Accountant for the Town of Ashby for 25 years prior to her retirement. She was an active member of the Elm Street Congregational Church in Fitchburg and volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout den mother.

Her husband of 62 years, Waldemar "Wally" Tiilikkala died in 2011. She leaves two sons, Richard D. Tiilikkala and his wife Janice of Leominster and J. Mark Tiilikkala and his companion, Julie Schultz of Ashby; a daughter, Betty A. Tiilikkala of Leominster; two grandchildren, Samantha Dufresne and her husband Dave of Hubbardston and Craig Tiilikkala of Denver, CO and a great–granddaughter, Madison Grace.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 5 to 7 PM in the T. J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced.

A private funeral services will be held in the Elm Street Congregational Church in Fitchburg followed by a burial in the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon.

For additional information please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice, 60 Hospital Rd., Leominster, MA 01453



View the online memorial for Bertha A. (Anttila) Tiilikkala


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Funeral services provided by
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home - Fitchburg
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
