of S. Natick, formerly of Leominster LEOMINSTER Bertha M. (Arsenault) Beauregard, 97, of S. Natick, formerly of Leominster, died Monday, November 26, 2018 at Riverbend Nursing Home.



She was born December 2, 1920, in St. John, New Brunswick, the oldest child of thirteen, to the late Albert and Exilda (Maillet) Arsenault. She was an avid reader and seamstress.



Her husband, Henry L. Beauregard, died October 5, 1995. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Theresa Holka, brothers, Alfred, Henry, Donald, and Leo, and sister, Marie Seguin.



She leaves two sons, Ronald Beauregard and his wife, Brenda of Fr. Lauderdale, and James Beauregard and his wife, Karen of Framingham; two daughters, Barbara Hayes of Dunedin, FL, and Joyce Tsipouras of Palm Harbor, FL; three brothers, George "Joe" Arsenault and his wife, Anna of Leominster, Edward Arsenault and his wife, Margaret of Stowe, and Robert Arsenault of CA; four sisters, Nora Trump of Dover, NH, Doris Bergeron of FL, Julia Frawley and her husband, Paul of Nash, NH, and Carol Lanza and her husband, Carl of Sarasota, FL; sisters in law, Janet Arsenault and Pauline Arsenault of Leominster; seven grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Beauregard A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster, MA.



Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.







