FITCHBURGBeryl (Adams) Jarvi, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in her daughter's home, with loving family by her side. She was born on November 20, 1924 in Ludlow, Vt., daughter of Lowell and Margaret (Ketchem) Adams. Her husband Tauno Jarvi of 55 years, died in 2002. She was also predeceased by her sister, Irene Adams and her brother Warren Adams.She is survived by three children, Erik (Carolyn) Jarvi, Ann (Peter) Capodagli, Gretchen (Newell) Sprague, and seven grandchildren, Sara (Andrew) Storm, Gregory (Kate) Capodagli, Molly (Patrick) Ruble, Mason Jarvi, Greta Jarvi, two step-granddaughters, Jocelyn (Jeff) Nixon and Jillian Jenkins, her husband Michael Tucker, Karen Trombley, David (Chrissy) Sprague, and 10 great-grandchildren, Maxwell Storm, Sadie Storm, Jack Capodagli, Connor Capodagli, Charles Ruble, Margaret Ruble, Louise Ruble, Emily Trombley, Lindsay Sprague, Jack Sprague. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Beryl graduated from the Black River Academy, Ludlow, VT, (Class of 1943), and came to Fitchburg in 1947 when her husband took a job with General Electric. She worked at Tucker Products office in Fitchburg for two years before raising her family. She later worked as a payroll clerk at the Fitchburg School Department. In 1969 she transferred to the new Reingold Elementary School and it became her second home; there she worked as Senior secretary until her retirement in 1990. Following retirement, she volunteered her services at the Information Desk at Burbank Hospital.During the summers her family spent time at their camp at Lakewood Park, Lake Wyman in Westminster, MA. She most enjoyed writing poetry for family and friends, and received a number of prestigious awards throughout the years. She enjoyed, reading, writing letters, spending time on her computer, playing the piano, watching television, coloring, word games, playing cards and Rummikub with family and friends.She always wished that everyone could have had the wonderful childhood that she had in the small friendly town of Ludlow, where nobody locked their doors or cars, everyone knew each other, and there seemed to be nothing to fear.Beryl dearly loved her family, all their hugs, and appreciated everything they did for her. They called her "Grandma Sweetheart, and that, she was! She always felt blessed to have had so many wonderful friends in her life.Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no calling hours or service, and family will gather privately.Bosk Funeral Home 85 Blossom Street is assisting the family.