90, Beloved Mother and Grandmother
Lunenburg
Bessie H. (Platt) Lindsay, 90, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Bessie was married to the love of her life, Edmund K. Lindsay, who sadly left us in 2001.
Bessie leaves behind three grateful daughters, Donna Chiappetta of Fitchburg, Sharon Lindsay of Fitchburg and Karen Lindsay of Hampton, Falls, NH and one adored granddaughter, Kate Chiappetta of Watertown, CT. Bessie also leaves many close girlfriends and extended family members from all corners of the country.
Bessie was born in Shandaken, NY, a daughter of the late William and Shirley (Misner) Platt and one of seven siblings.
Bessie was proud of and dedicated to her community. Her volunteerism was extensive including at the Eagle House and the Lunenburg Senior Center and the Lunenburg Friendly Seniors, where she was also a member. Bessie was incredibly active and loved to have fun with family and friends!
Bessie's funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bessie's name to Eagle House Supporters, Inc.25 Memorial Drive, Lunenburg, MA 01462 or the Lunenburg Friendly Seniors, c/o Lisa Hays 125 Chestnut Street, Lunenburg, MA 01462
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Bessie's funeral arrangements.
Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net
)
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors. View the online memorial for Bessie H. (Platt) Lindsay