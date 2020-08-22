November 17, 1939 - August 19, 2020
Bessie Higgins, 80, of Clinton, MA, formerly of Leominster, where she lived in her house for over 58 years, before moving to the Corcoran Assisted Living House in Clinton, MA, passed away peacefully with family and caregivers by her side. She will be sadly missed by all who loved and cared for her.
Bessie was born on November 17, 1939, in Leominster, MA. She was the daughter of Theophile and Mary G. (Siciliano) Beausoleil.
Bessie was predeceased by her father Theophile Beausoleil who passed away on March 25, 1978, her mother, Mary G. (Siciliano) Beausoleil on September 14, 2013. She was also predeceased by her husband, George S. Higgins Jr., on July 31, 2013, and also her sister Matilda "Tillie" Beausoleil on July 28, 2019. Bessie was the youngest child of three. She is survived by her five children; George S. Higgins III and his wife Debra of Leominster, Theresa G. (Higgins) Benjamin of Fitchburg, Robert C. Higgins and his wife Diane, Lisa M. (Higgins) Martin and husband Jim and Laurie A. (Higgins) Leger and her husband Donald, all of Leominster. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren; Tiffany Hachey and her husband Mike of TN, Melissa Dufort and her husand Kevin of West Wareham, MA, Ryan Martin and his wife Michelle of Leominster, Craig Martin and his wife Samantha of Fitchburg, Natalie Higgins, Robert Higgins Jr., Chandler Leger and Loreena Leger of Leominster, and two great-grandchildren, Alan and Maegan Hachey of TN and Bessie's beloved cat Simba. She leaves her sister Mary Hebert and husband Wesley of FL, along with nieces and nephews and many cousins and long time friends.
Bessie was born in Leominster, MA and graduated from Leominster High School. She then went to work at the A & P, Brother's Market, Victory Supermarket and Hannaford. She worked in the meat room for many years and then worked as a cashier. Her decline in health forced her to retire from a job she really loved and enjoyed. The customers who came through her line when she greeted them always put a smile on her face, as well as theirs. Her customers always recognized her by the smock she wore with all the various pins, especially the angel ones. She was very devoted to her job and was very hard working. She would help you out any way she could.
Bessie enjoyed her dancing and her music with her husband George, that she was married to for 55 years. Going to the beach and spending many years in Maine gave her great enjoyment. She liked spending time gardening with her flowers and pulling every last weed. She was known for her daily scratch ticket stops, reading her newspaper, People Magazine, writing in her journal and drinking her coffee. She took most pride in collecting her Precious Moments Figurines. The highlight of Bessie's life was the holidays and all occasions that she shared with her family, especially Christmas, when she loved to cook and bake for everyone, including her famous eclair ring. Bessie had a knack for ironing her clothes and taking care of her house. She had an incredible outspoken personality which included going to an Aerosmith concert because she loved watching Steven Tylor as a judge on American Idol. She was known for the love of a single rose and watching I Love Lucy, the Footprints in the Sand Poem, going to the casino with her family and cousins, playing cards with her high school friends, looking forward to her high school reunions, sewing, crocheting and making many beautiful clothes.
Bessie will also be remembered by the way she treated and greeted people with laughing and conversation. She was an amazing beautiful woman and an angel in herself and to all of us. There was nothing she wouldn't do to help her family and friends. They were the most important things in her life.
Words cannot express our deepest sadness and loss of such a giving person. We were so lucky to have her in our lives.
The family would like to thank Corcoran House of Clinton, Notre Dame Hospice of Worcester, Home Care Services of Worcester for all their care and support.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held Tuesday, August 25th, from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA, prior to the Mass. Masks and Social Distancing are Required at All Services.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bessie, may be made to: Notre Dame Hospice, Attn: Development Office, 555 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA 01605, or by calling Sarah at 508-852-5505 or online at www.notredamehealthcare.org
and click on Hospice Program to donate, or to MA/NH Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or call 1-800-272-3900.
