34, Beloved Daughter, Sister and Aunt
Fitchburg
Beth Lauricella, 34, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after losing her battle with addiction.
She leaves her parents, Joseph and Donna (Pretat) Lauricella Sr; one brother, Joseph P. Lauricella Jr and his wife Katie of Martinsburg, PA; one sister, Tina Mackenzie and her husband Alex of Fitchburg; several nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Beth was born in Fitchburg on December 5, 1985. She was a 2004 graduate of Monty Tech High School.
She loved to read, listen to music and enjoyed comedies. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Beth's name to https://www.luk.org/make-a-donation
