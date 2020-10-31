1/1
Beth Lauricella
1985 - 2020
34, Beloved Daughter, Sister and Aunt

Fitchburg

Beth Lauricella, 34, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after losing her battle with addiction.

She leaves her parents, Joseph and Donna (Pretat) Lauricella Sr; one brother, Joseph P. Lauricella Jr and his wife Katie of Martinsburg, PA; one sister, Tina Mackenzie and her husband Alex of Fitchburg; several nieces and nephews; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Beth was born in Fitchburg on December 5, 1985. She was a 2004 graduate of Monty Tech High School.

She loved to read, listen to music and enjoyed comedies. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Beth's name to https://www.luk.org/make-a-donation

The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli Funeral Home 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Beth's care.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and Marissa Jenness funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
