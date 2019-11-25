|
|
Loving Mother, English Teacher and Pianist
Lunenburg
Beth P. (Barney) Adelman, 70, died peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.
Beth will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Andrea B. Feliciano and her husband Josue of Stoughton, MA and Samantha B. Smith and her husband Sean of Lunenburg, MA; six grandchildren, Gabriel Feliciano, Alivia Smith, Jadiel Feliciano, Xander Feliciano, Layla Smith and Maddox Feliciano; her very dear cousins, Vera Larkin, Marie Barney, Stanley Barney and his wife Suzanne, Michael Barney and his wife Janice, Kathy Lowe and her husband Rick, Rick Hobbs and Ellen Vernon; and all of her many extended family members and friends. Beth was pre-deceased by her parents, Floyd F. and Gladys V. (Pruser) Barney and her cousin, Daniel Barney.
Beth was born in Fitchburg on May 3, 1949. She was raised in Lunenburg and graduated from Lunenburg High School. She earned a master's degree in English from Assumption College, Worcester. Beth worked as an English Teacher for Marlboro Public Schools, Worcester State College and Quinsigamond Community College. She was also former owner of Room to Bloom Early Education center of Worcester. Beth was an extremely talented pianist and was a passionate music enthusiast. For many years, Beth was the pianist for several events and churches including First Parish Church of Berlin, and St. Thomas Episcopal Church of Auburn. Beth loved to read and take trips to the beach especially Wells Beach in Maine. Most of all Beth cherished all of the time she spent with her family and friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave., Lunenburg, MA. Her funeral will be held in the funeral home at 12 p.m. There is no burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indian Hill Music Center, PO Box 1484, Littleton, MA 01460.
For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
View the online memorial for Beth P. Adelman
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 25, 2019