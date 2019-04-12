a lifelong Lunenburg resident LUNENBURG Betty Ann (Caswell) Munyon, 83, of Lunenburg, died Tuesday evening, April 9, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Worcester.



Her husband, George "Chick" Munyon, Jr., died in 1995.



Betty was born in Fitchburg, July 1, 1935, the daughter of Robert F. and Lillian E. (Woodbury) Caswell and was a lifelong Lunenburg resident.



Betty was a member and past President of the Lunenburg Senior Citizens. She enjoyed traveling, cruising and spending time with her family and her pets.



She leaves a daughter, Bonnie Narcisi of Worcester; her son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Pam Munyon of Lunenburg; her brother, Robert Caswell of Lunenburg and four grandchildren, Jonathan Narcisi, Anthony Narcisi, Sabrina Dubois and AJ Olivio and a great-granddaughter, Natalie Narcisi. She also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was the sister of the late Richard Caswell of Lunenburg who died in 2013. MUNYON Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center.



Burial will be in South Cemetery, Lunenburg.



Calling hours are 5-8 PM, Wednesday, April 17th, at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lunenburg Friendly Seniors, 25 Memorial Drive, Lunenburg, MA 01462 or Lunenburg Fire Department, 655 Mass Ave., Lunenburg, MA 01462.







