LeominsterBetty M. (Desjean) Baldarelli of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Life Care Center in Leominster, MA.Betty was born December 2, 1932 in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of William and Ida (Croteau) Desjean. She lived in Fitchburg, MA until 2000 when she and her late husband Albert moved to Liberty Place in Leominster, MA.Betty was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's Church and later Our Lady of the Lake. She was a member of The Daughters of Isabelle, Red Hats, and a member of the Senior Center. She was an amazing seamstress who made many of her daughters clothing when they were growing up, and all of her grand and great grandchildren's knitted baby clothes. Known for her wonderful cooking and always ready to set a plate for anyone that showed up.Betty and her husband Albert always had an open door, their home was filled with love and laughter. Mem and Pep as they were known to their grandchildren, had the ability to give each and every one of them all of their love. The lessons they have taught will be with us forever.Betty leaves her four daughters, Donna and her husband Jeffrey Woods of Attleboro, MA, Brenda and her husband Stephen Babineau of Stoddard, NH, Susan and her husband Joseph Keegan of Petersham, MA, and Julie Shannon of Leominster, MA, her grandchildren, Seth and his wife Colleen Woods, Colin Woods, Kelly Woods, Even Woods, Allison and her husband Kevin LaDouceur, Erik Babineau, Craig Babineau, Nathan and his wife Kimberly Keegan, Ross and his wife Ana Keegan, Corey and Rebecca Shannon, eleven great grandchildren, Blake, Brooke and Callie Woods, Jame and Elena LaDouceur, Emma, Samuel, Liam, Salvador and Delfina Keegan and Elijah Shannon, her two sisters, Jeannette Desjean and Anita Paquette. She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Albert Baldarelli, who was the love of her life, and five brothers, Paul, Armand, Richard, Raymond, and Roland Desjean.Betty's family would like to thank the wonderful caring staff of the Beacon Hospice and Life Care Center in Leominster, MA for all their support during this difficult time.For the safety and health of her family and friends all funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to: Beacon Hospice Care of Leominster, MA, 36 Williams St. Leominster, MA 01453.The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S.Alario – Director - Owner