of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Beverly A. (Girardin) Lanza, 81 years old of Leominster, died Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by her family, in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.
Beverly was born August 2, 1938 in Leominster, daughter of Albert and Alice (Tourigny) Girardin, and was a lifelong resident. She leaves her son, Dr. Peter L. Lanza, DMD and his wife Jocelyn of Fitchburg; 3 daughters, Linda A. Barnes and husband Paul of Foxboro, Lori A. Beberman and husband David of Holden and Donna Valente and husband Alexander of Leominster; 9 grandchildren, Steven Smith, Jeffrey Smith, Eric Smith, Brianna Beberman, Christopher Valente, Andrea Valente, Amanda Lanza, Julia Lanza, and Keith Townsend; 3 great-granddaughters, Rylee Smith, Emma Smith and Aubrey Smith; 4 sisters, Eileen Farineau, Janice St. Cyr, Norma Bourque and Phyllis Eden all of Leominster.
She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Dr. Joseph P. Lanza, DMD in 2008.
Beverly graduated from Leominster High School in 1956, and was employed for many years as the office manager at Lanza Dental in Leominster. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, going to the casino and spending time with her family.
A funeral service for Beverly will be held on Thursday, January 30th at 12 noon in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will precede the funeral from 10 am ~ 12 noon. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020