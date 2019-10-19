|
lifelong Fitchburg resident; 62
FITCHBURG
Beverly A. Murray, 62, of Fitchburg, died Friday morning, October 18, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness.
Beverly was born in Fitchburg, March 18, 1957, a daughter of John E. and Loretta B. (Richard) Murray, Sr. and was a lifelong Fitchburg resident. She was a 1975 graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School.
Beverly worked over thirty years as a bookkeeper/accounts receivable clerk at United Cooperative Farmers in Fitchburg before retiring in 2007. An avid sports fan she enjoyed watching all the Boston Sports teams. For over 20 years she coached in the Lassie League Softball in Fitchburg as well as coaching the girl's basketball team at St. Joseph School. Beverly was also instrumental in the successful operation of the Twin City Girls Basketball League. She loved the ocean and enjoyed spending time at the beach.
She leaves her wife of thirty years Joann R. Yovino; a brother, Jack E. Murray and his wife Patti of Largo, FL; a sister, Barbara L. Murray of Shirley; her brother in law and his wife, Jim and Kerry Yovino of Leominster; her sister-in-law and her husband, Maryellen and Ron Migliore of Williamsville, NY as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of Timothy C. Murray of Fitchburg who died in 1958.
Beverly's family will receive family and friends at calling hours Tuesday, October 22nd from 4-7 PM at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
A funeral service will be held 11 AM Wednesday in the funeral home.
Beverly's family would like to express their thanks for the many kindnesses offered to them by the staff of Nashoba Nursing & Hospice in Shirley and "Her Girls" at Eaton Place Oncology in Worcester.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Support Fund of Central Mass, PO Box 607, Westminster, MA 01473.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 19, 2019