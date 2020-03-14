|
BALDWINVILLE
Beverly Ann (Erickson) Chase, 76 of Baldwinville, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Gardner.
She was born in Templeton on December 4, 1943, the daughter of the late Gunnar and the late Gladys (Bacon) Erickson.
Beverly grew up in Otter River and graduated from Narragansett Regional High School with the class of 1962.
She received her degree in nursing from Mount Wachusett Community College.
She worked for New England Telephone for several years before going into nursing. She worked at the Baldwinville Nursing Home for several years.
Beverly was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church and the Pioneer Club with the telephone company. She enjoyed trips to the casinos and playing the slots, she enjoyed traveling with her husband David, reading and crafts.
She leaves two daughters, Lisa Cudak of Baldwinville, Donna Butler of Leominster; two sisters, Sandra LeBlanc of Gardner, Ruby Dembek of Templeton; one brother, Keith Erickson of Athol; two grandchildren, Samantha Butler, Jacob Butler and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, David O. Case who passed in 2011; by two sisters, Shirley Hackett, Dorothy Cormier and by two brothers, Gordon Erickson, Herbert Erickson.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Mack Family Funeral Home, 105 Central St., Gardner. Burial will follow in Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in her memory to Baldwinville Nursing Home - Activity Fund, 51 Hospital Road, Baldwinville, MA 01436.
Mack Family Funeral Home, 105 Central St., Gardner is directing arrangements.
