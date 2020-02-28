|
|
Beverly Ann (Kelley) Gagliardi
Beverly Ann (Kelley) Gagliardi 79 of Milford, Connecticut passed away unexpectedly on Friday February 7. Beverly was born In Clinton, Massachusetts on January 26, 1941 to the late John and Clara (Salvatore) Kelley and attended Leominster schools, graduating from Leominster High in 1958 (where she was voted "Most Talented").
Beverly received a BS degree in Elementary Education from Fitchburg State in 1962 and an MA in Guidance and Counseling from Boston College in 1964 followed by teaching assignments in Sudbury and Springfield, MA and Vernon and Milford, CT. On May 14, 1966 Beverly married Anthony Gagliardi Jr. They settled in Milford, CT where they raised their family.
Beverly leaves her cherished children, her son AnthonyGagliardi III and his wife Denise of Cromwell, CT, and her daughter Kelly Tarricone and her husband George of Orange, CT. She will be forever missed by her two beloved grandchildren, Anthony "Tino" Gagliardi IV and Gia Esposito. Beverly also leaves her loving sisters, Maureen Bilodeau of Leominster and MaryEllen Kelley of Fitchburg and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and loving husband of 52 years, Anthony, who passed on July 4, 2018.
Funeral Services were held in Milford, CT on Thursday February 13.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2020