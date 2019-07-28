|
|
Beverly Doris (Connor) Hannah
loving wife, mother and wonderful friend
Beverly Doris (Connor) Hannah- also known as Bev, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Friday July 5, 2019, after losing her battle to heart disease at the age 78.
Bev was born in Fitchburg, MA on November 30, 1940. She first retired from Foster Grants and then went onto retire for a second time from Fitchburg State College. She was a loving wife, mother and wonderful friend. Bev lived for her family, but she also loved weekends with her girl-friends, trips to the casino and long summer days at the beach. She was generous, funny, helpful, hard working and would never hesitate to tell you when you were messing up! She lived her life to the fullest.
Beverly was predeceased by her parents John and Doris (Lemay) Connors, her brother Johnny Connors, her beloved grandchildren, Nicole (Menchion) Kenneson and Jordan Gene Hannah; along with her son-in law Thomas Menchion.
Beverly leaves behind her husband of 62 years Eugene Hannah, two children Debbie Menchion and John Hannah and daughter-in-law Brenda Hannah. Her five grandchildren Heidi Troxell, Joshua & (Kyleanne) Menchion, Thomas "Skeet" & (Dannille) Menchion & her son Noah, Jillian & (Ryan) Sheets, Zachary Hannah (Stacy Vargus), all of New Hampshire.
Beverly will be sadly missed by her 15 great- grandchildren her oldest Hannah Leger, Lexi Caron, Danille Troxell, Celeb Pope, Ethan Troxell, Jacob Menchion, Brianna Menchion, Gabriel Menchion, Clayton Kenneson, Catlin Menchion, Grace Menchion, Zachary Hannah Aubrey Hannah, Stella Sheets and youngest Vinny Sheets. She also leaves behind a niece Cheryl Connors and in-laws Warren & Diane Hannah of Fitchburg Ma, Kathy & Dominic Consalvo and Genevieve Gowell of Leominster, MA and several nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a celebration of lfe at the Knights of Columbus, 165 Electric Ave., Fitchburg, MA on August 3, 2019 from 12 noon to 4 pm.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 28, 2019