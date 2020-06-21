HAVERHILL---Beverly L. (Hiltz) Pearson, 96 years old of Haverhill, formerly of Leominster, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. She is survived by her son The Rev. Canon Mark Pearson and her much loved daughter-in-law Dr. Mary Pearson of Hampstead, NH; 3 grandchildren Stephen, Jennifer and Michael; 3 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Her husband of 56 years Deacon Hedley A. Pearson died in 2000.
Beverly was born June 5, 1924 in Leominster, daughter of George W. and Henrietta H. (Newcombe) Hiltz and had lived in Leominster until moving to Haverhill in 2008. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1942 and had worked as a secretary at the former Great American Chemical Corp in Fitchburg for over 50 years.
Beverly was a member of Trinity Church in Kingston, NH and a former member of The Chapel of All Saints in Leominster, where she had served as a lay reader, Eucharist Minister, Altar Guild member, and was a member of the Women's Group. She was an avid crafter doing items for church fairs and friends. Beverly also enjoyed reading, crocheting and knitting. She knitted over 200 baby hats for the nursery at Leominster Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22, at 10 am at Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster. In lieu of flowers her family requests contributions may be made to Deacon Hedley and Beverly Pearson Memorial Garden at Trinity Church, 80 Route 125, Kingston, NH 03848. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.