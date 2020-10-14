1/1
Beverly L. (Cowdrey) Sicard
1930 - 2020
Leominster

Beverly L. (Cowdrey) Sicard, 90 of Leominster, MA passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020 in UMass Memorial Healthcare, Worcester, MA, with her family at her side.

She was born May 14, 1930 in Fitchburg, MA the daughter of Joseph and Emma (Mathieu) Cowdrey and was raised in Fitchburg, MA. She had lived in Leominster, MA for many years. She was a stay at home mom who raised four healthy and successful children. Beverly was an avid reader, enjoyed coloring, word search, yard sales, flea markets and was well known for her apple sauce and chicken soup. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all who knew her. She had attended St. Cecilia's Church in Leominster, MA for many years.

She is survived by her children, David P. Sicard of Burlington, MA, Ann Marie Nyamu of Leominster, MA, Michael F. Sicard of Knoxville, Tennessee and Wayne R. Sicard of Gardner, MA, her grandchildren, Melinda Lessard, Sherry Lessard, Zachary Sicard, Christine Sicard, and Wayne Sicard Jr. along with several nieces and nephews. Beverly, her children and grandchildren will always hold a special place in their hearts for Donna and Richard Hildreth of Leominster, MA. She was predeceased by her husband Camille F. Sicard in 1976, her grandson Christopher Sicard, siblings, Donald Cowdrey and Shirley Donabedian and special friends Donat M. Sicard and Robert Temple.

A graveside service for Beverly will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 @ 11am in St. Bernard's Cemetery. All relatives and friend are welcome to attend. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to: Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA, 02452.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario - Director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Beverly L. (Cowdrey) Sicard


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Bernard's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
