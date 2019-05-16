Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony de Padua Church
84 Salem St.
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Bianca D. Fava


Bianca D. Fava Obituary
Bianca D. Fava, 101
Beloved mother and grandmother

FITCHBURG - Bianca D. (Moretto) Fava, 101, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Sterling Village Nursing Home.

Bianca was born in Fitchburg, MA on September 20, 1917. She was the daughter of Giovanni and Teresa (Botazzi) Moretto who had emigrated from Rosa and Piacenza in Northern Italy. She was educated in Fitchburg public schools until the death of her mother, then she helped her father raise the three youngest children. Bianca also worked as a tailor in his business, John Moretto Custom Tailors. She then later worked for Morris Bernstein Tailors designing and producing women's clothing.

Bianca was a well known local candlepin bowler on the Lucky Strikes team and she competed many times in the Fitchburg Sentinel Tournament. She regularly finished near the top and took second place, once missing the title by one pin.

In 1947 she married John Fava and they were happily married until his death in 1987. A lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, she devoted her spare time to creative work, tailoring clothing and crocheting gifts for the St. Vincent de Paul Society raffle.

Bianca leaves one daughter, Teresa Ann Thomas and her husband Arthur of Fitchburg; one granddaughter, Ann Emily Thomas; and two sisters, Florence Murphy and Maria Bates of Leominster. Bianca was predeceased by six siblings.

FAVA - Her funeral will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water St., Fitchburg, with a Mass at 10am in St. Anthony de Padua Church, 84 Salem St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg. There are no calling hours.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 16, 2019
