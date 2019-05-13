Birch Rand Peterson, 55

Beloved Father, Son, Brother and Uncle

Townsend - Birch Rand Peterson, 55, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home after an illness.

Birch was a son of Donna (Johnson) Peterson of Concord and the late Ray Peterson. He was born in Chicago Heights, IL, and grew up in Bethesda, MD and Concord.

In addition to his mother, Birch leaves his two sons, Tucker Peterson of Fitchburg and Dillon Peterson of Lunenburg; their mother, Jody Peterson of Lunenburg; his brother, Mark Peterson of Worcester; two sisters, Lynn Peterson Read and her husband Roger of Belmont, Lane Hess of Las Vegas, NV and her husband John; and eight nieces and nephews.

Birch was self-employed as an Arborist. He loved the outdoors, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, and climbing trees. Birch was also an avid reader, especially of history, and he had interests in Native American spiritual practices and falconry. But what he loved most was the time he spent with his sons and family.

Peterson - Birch's memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Trustees of Reservations or the Massachusetts Raptor Center at https://massraptorcenter.org/ or Raptor Center, Inc., 25 Floyd Avenue, Taunton, MA 02780.

For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.

