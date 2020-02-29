|
Beloved Mother, Grammy,
Great-Grammy & Great-Great-Grammy
WESTMINSTER
Blanche Manktelow, born Blanche Hunt, died February 23, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family as she succumb to cancer.
Blanche was born July 28,1921 in Framingham Center, MA. She lived in Ashland before moving to Leominster in 1946.
Blanche was a member of many organizations thru the years. She participated in PTA at her daughters school and the PTA State Council becoming president of each. She held the office of Queen Ester in the Eastern Star for many years. Blanche actively occupied offices in both Grange and Pamona. She was honored with a celebration for 50 years as a member of the Grange. Blanche joined Homemakers enjoying their many activities and was president for a term. She was a member of Parents Without Partners and partook in their many outings and get togethers. Blanche also sang with the Swingsters , who preformed at nursing homes and even in the mall.
Blanche was a long time member of the Church of Christ in Leominster. She was an avid reader and loved gardening. Blanche enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and her chippies, who trusted her so much they would eat out of her hand and let her pat them.
Blanche was predeceased by her parents, Edger and Clara (Whittemore) Hunt, her seven siblings, her husband, Thomas A. Manktelow, and her son-in-law Gerard Breault. She leaves behind her two daughters, Diane Breault of Leominster, and Karen Allen and her husband James of Westminster. Grammy will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, James Breault and his wife Sharon of Leominster, Tricia Breault Kalagher and her husband Chris of Southborough, Amanda Allen of Gardner, Brith Weaver of Melbourne, FL and Corinne Allen of Westminster. Her great-grandchildren Sarah, Chad, Austin, Amelia, Wesley Bradley and Larissa were blessed to have her as part of their lives. She also leaves two great-great-granddaughters Sophie and Elizabeth.
MANKTELOW
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Church of Christ, 592 West Street, Leominster, MA. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: GVNA Health Care, Inc. ~ Hospice Program, 34 Pearly Lane Gardner, MA 01440.
The family wishes to thank the hospice doctor, nurses, and volunteers for their caring support. We also want to thank Kaitlin for her thoughtful, patient attention to Blanche.
The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020