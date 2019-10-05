|
FITCHBURG
Boneva L. (Phelps) Sweatman, 73, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Fitchburg, MA on October 2, 2019 after a four year battle with cancer.
She was born September 18, 1946 in Flatwoods, Kentucky to Ralph and Capitola (Young) Phelps.
Bonnie graduated from Morehead State University in 1968 with a degree in Elementary Education with a specialty in Reading. After graduation Bonnie taught grade school for one year before marrying her college sweetheart Ross W. Sweatman on June 27, 1970. Bonnie then moved to Massachusetts and served as a reading specialist in the Fitchburg School system for thirty-five years, retiring in 2005.
Bonnie was an avid genealogist serving on the board of directors of the Central Massachusetts Genealogical Society Inc for decades. In Bonnie's spare time she helped people seek out their roots at the Fitchburg Public Library every Thursday for many years. Bonnie also organized/attended numerous genealogy conferences both regional and national. Through her extensive searches into her own roots, she found her family had descended from the Squire Boone and Daniel Boone branch.
Bonnie loved to summer with her family in at the North of Highland Campground in North Truro on Cape Cod. She loved the ocean, swimming, body surfing and evening campfire discussions, star gazing and most of all beautiful summer sunsets.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Ross W. Sweatman with whom she would have celebrated fifty years of marriage on June 27, 2020. Daughter, Heather Sweatman and her longtime partner Rene Rainville of Ashby, son Matthew E. Sweatman and daughter in law Melissa Maeder-Sweatman of Upton, MA, beloved grandaughter Jenna Sweatman who was Grammy's best medicine. Her twin sister Elizabeth Sharp and husband William of Morehead, KY, brother in law Jon Sweatman and wife Dianne of Townsend, MA. Sister-in-law Cheryl Martin and husband Steven of Brunswick ME, Sister-in-law Deborah Plotkin and husband Jeffrey of Prescott, AZ, and brother-in-law Mark Sweatman and wife Amy of Charlotte MI. Bonnie had sixteen beloved nieces and nephews along with fourteen great nieces and nephews. She also leaves her long time Gal Pals Betty Berthiaume, Estelle Sawyer and Lea Schuren who have been a wonderful source of help and friendship over the years.
Bonnie is predeceased by her daughter Jennifer Sweatman and brother Raymond Phelps.
Sweatman
Calling hours with be held Monday October 7, 2019 from 4pm – 6pm at Brandon Funeral Home on Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg, MA. A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held the following morning beginning at 10am at Brandon Funeral home followed by burial at the Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Jennifer Sweatman Memorial Fund in memory of Bonnie so we can continue to help those fighting cancer. Donations may be mailed to Mr. Jon Sweatman, 101 Highland St, Townsend, Massachusetts 01469.
Live~Love~Laugh
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 5, 2019