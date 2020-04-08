|
Leominster
Bonnie A. (Valiton) Brennan, 70 passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Leominster Hospital. She was surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on April 4, 1949 in Fitchburg a daughter of the late William and Joan (Downes) Valiton.
Bonnie is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Heywood Brennan of Leominster, children, Victor Wirkkala of Lancaster, Michael Wirkkala and his wife Persis of NH, Heather Lynn Leger and her husband Matthew of Leominster, Matthew Wirkkala and his wife Patricia of Fitchburg, James Brennan and his wife Angel Brennan of Leominster, Shawn Brennan of VT, grandchildren, Damien Montoya, Deliciana Montoya, Dominic Montoya, Xander Leger, Gunnar Holt Wirkkala, Stevie Durling, Kimmie Durling, Jimina Brennan, Jimiya Brennan, Julianna Brennan, Maicie Wirkkala, Nathan Cochran, Caleb Colburn, Selah Colburn, Gabriella Wirkkala, Savannah Wirkkala, Matthew Wirkkala Jr., siblings, William Valiton III of Ashburnham, Susan Greene of Winchendon, Sandy Hachey of Florida, Vicki Kennedy of Orange.
Bonnie was a former Assistant Manager at First Service Bank in Fitchburg. Her and her husband owned the former HP Brennan Antiques where they were the distributor of Boyds Bears.
Bonnie loved riding her Harley Davidson motorcycle, arranging flowers and spending time with her horse, "Wilbur". She was incredibly creative and would often make things for her children and grandchildren that displayed her love.
She had a dog named "Yorkie" that showed up one day on her porch and never left her side. They were inseparable and adored one another.
Bonnie lived life to the fullest and taught her children to strive for the same. No matter what the circumstance she always smiled, she always encouraged and she always gave of herself. She was truly one of a kind.
Bonnie loved her family, but most of all, she loved the Lord and looked forward to the day that she would depart and spend eternity with Him.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: https://www.saveayorkierescue.org/info/donate
Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020