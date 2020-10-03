1/1
Bonnie L. (Todd) Grant
1958 - 2020
WINCHENDON

Bonnie L. (Todd) Grant, 62, of 29 Hyde Street, died Thursday morning, October 1, 2020 in Heywood Hospital, Gardner, after a short illness.

She was born in Fitchburg, MA on February 9, 1958, daughter of the late William and Ellen Marie (Ide) Todd and was a 1976 graduate of Fitchburg High School. She had lived with her husband in Winchendon for 40 years.

Bonnie was a self-employed seamstress and operated Bonnie's Alteration. For the last five years, she had worked as a cafeteria worker at Murdock High School. She enjoyed gardening and greatly enjoyed the company of her dog Sage and her late dog Mika.

She leaves her husband of 43 years, Steven J. Grant; a son, Thomas J. Grant and his wife Lindsay of Winchendon; four grandchildren, Morgan Grant, Olivia Grant and Declan Montgomery and Allanah Montgomery and their father Eddie Montgomery; brothers, Bill Todd and his wife Catherine of Rindge, NH, Gary Todd and his wife Ann of Hawaii and David Todd and his wife Pauline of Fitchburg and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A daughter, Jessica L. Montgomery, who died in 2014, and a brother Kevin Todd predeceased her.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2 P.M. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon.

Calling hours will precede the service Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 12 to 2 P.M.

Memorial donations may be made to Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue, 381R Baldwinville Road, Templeton, MA 01468.

www.stone-ladeau.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home - Winchendon
343 Central Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
978-297-0077
