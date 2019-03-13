Home

Bonnie Lee Belliveau passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2019, after a lengthy battle with lupus and heart disease. Born September 12, 1952, Bonnie lived in Southern California for the past 47 years. She was a class of 1970 graduate of Leominster High School in Leominster, MA.

Bonnie is survived by her siblings Sherry (Daniel) Carrigan of Oakton, VA; SueEllen Belliveau of Alexandria, VA; and Jay (Linda) Belliveau of Wilson, NC. She is also survived by a nephew Sean (Caitlin) Carrigan, a niece Meaghan (Nick) Carrigan Barnicle, and many loving friends. Bonnie was a dynamic, engaging, kind, and generous woman to all of those she met. With her easy laughter and gentle way, Bonnie made this a better world in which to live.

Bonnie's family will hold a private celebration of her life in Virginia. Donations in memory of Bonnie may be made to The Lupus Foundation of America, Inc., at www.Lupus.org or 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.

"Neither fire nor wind, birth nor death can erase our good deeds."

Buddha
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019
