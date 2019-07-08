of Leominster



Bonnie-Mae (Wells) Fleck, 49 years old, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband John T. Fleck, parents Philip F. and Joyce L. (Wagner) Wells of Trenton, SC, son William Holston of Lima, OH, daughter Zoe Holston of Leominster, sister Wendy Rimbach her husband Dale and their two children, three step-children Erica Connolly and her husband Jim of Leominster, and their two children, Kim Kuovo and her husband Rich of Templeton and Krystina Fleck of Boxborough.



Bonnie-Mae was born in Woburn on July 13, 1969 and resided in Leominster. She spent her career in commercial and municipal finance. She enjoyed the outdoors, the ocean, and she loved Cape Cod. Her family was her world and she enjoyed attending everything they were involved in. She took great pleasure in secretly performing random acts of kindness.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 10th from 4-7 pm, in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. A private graveside service will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a local .



