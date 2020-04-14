|
Bradford C. Jewett, son of George N. Jewett and Hildegarde P. (Kobs) Jewett, 81, met his Lord and savior Jesus Christ face to face, on April 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Fitchburg, September 24, 1938, Bradford graduated from Townsend High School in 1956. He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1957 to 1961. Bradford is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Gail E. (Severens) Jewett, two daughters, Wendy F. (Jewett) Kelly and her husband Thomas of Leominster, Donna J. (Jewett) Hollows and her husband Scott of Fitchburg, and a son, Matthew A. Jewett and his wife Janna of Fitchburg. He also leaves eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. He was pre-deceased by his twin brother, Bruce C. Jewett, and an older brother George R. Jewett. His older sister, Ruth E. (Jewett) Lassell, resides in Virginia. By trade, Bradford was an elevator and escalator mechanic, retiring in 2000. He was a member of Pilgrim Covenant Church, in Lunenburg. Bradford enjoyed many activities and hobbies during his life, including wood carving, coaching youth sports, leading Boy Scouts, singing, attending Native American powwows, and serving at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pilgrim Covenant Church, Chase Road & Beal Street, Lunenburg, MA, 01462. A private graveside service will be held. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, which will be announced by his family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2020