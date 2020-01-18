Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley L. Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradley L. Bennett Obituary
Bradley L. Bennett
of Ashburnham

ASHBURNHAM - Bradley L. Bennett 62, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Bradley was born in Lewiston Maine on October 7, 1958, the son of the late Clarence and Marjory Bennett. He leaves his wife of 41 years Peggy (Valcourt) Bennett, his two daughters Angela Diaz and son- in-law Matt Diaz, daughter Tiffany Caballero, and son-in- law Nicolas Caballero, five grandchildren Matthew Jr., Layla, Julian, Dominic, and Enzo, one sister Sheila Ford, brother-in-law Raymond Ford Sr., many nieces and nephews. Bradley was predeceased by his four brothers Ronald, Gary, David, Ernie, and one sister Sherie. Calling hours will be on Monday January 20, 2020 at the John A. Bosk Inc. Funeral Home, 85 Blossom Street, Fitchburg, MA. 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -