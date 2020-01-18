|
Bradley L. Bennett
of Ashburnham
ASHBURNHAM - Bradley L. Bennett 62, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Bradley was born in Lewiston Maine on October 7, 1958, the son of the late Clarence and Marjory Bennett. He leaves his wife of 41 years Peggy (Valcourt) Bennett, his two daughters Angela Diaz and son- in-law Matt Diaz, daughter Tiffany Caballero, and son-in- law Nicolas Caballero, five grandchildren Matthew Jr., Layla, Julian, Dominic, and Enzo, one sister Sheila Ford, brother-in-law Raymond Ford Sr., many nieces and nephews. Bradley was predeceased by his four brothers Ronald, Gary, David, Ernie, and one sister Sherie. Calling hours will be on Monday January 20, 2020 at the John A. Bosk Inc. Funeral Home, 85 Blossom Street, Fitchburg, MA. 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020