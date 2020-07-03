LEOMINSTER
Brenda J Lauth age 65 of Leominster Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in her home after a long illness. She was born July 20, 1954 in Leominster to William and Joan (Wiles) Wallace. She graduated from Leominster high school in 1971. Over the years she worked many jobs but her passion was her love for children to which she became a school bus driver for the Leominster school district. She cared and loved for each and everyone of those students like they were her own. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She also loved gardening, knitting, crocheting, and playing Bingo. She was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her loving husband John F Lauth of 31 years, children: Christina (LeBlanc) Fici, Tammy (LeBlanc) Bartley, CorrieAnn Richardson. Grandchildren: Dillon Proctor, Daniel Figueroa, Elisamuel (EJ) Figueroa Jr., Brendan Proctor, Evan Proctor, Olivia Proctor, Vianca Gonzalez, Analice Bartley, Rebecca Richardson, Zoe Richardson, Dakoda Richrdson, Alyssa Gillen, Jason (JJ) Evers Jr., many great-grandbabies and one on the way. Sister Wanda (Wallace) Mahieu and brother David Pellerin. She was proceeded to Heaven by her brother William (Bill) Wallace III, Her son Donald (Dj) Richardson Jr., and Daughter Alicia Lauth.
Funeral services and burial are private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family.