Brendan James Maguire
Beloved husband, father, son,brother, friend and mentor
Brendan Maguire, 39, of Hope, Alaska died on April 2, 2020 in Nuiqsut, Alaska while he was working on the North Slope. With arms wide open to the world, Brendan was born to live a life of adventure and challenge. He was a friend to all and a stranger to few with a grin we "heard out loud". His ability to create deep, personal connections was nothing short of magic. Brendan was born in Washington D.C. on July 5, 1980. His indomitable spirit, fierce determination, unquenchable curiosity, and thirst for knowledge and adventure were evident from a young age. His passion for living to the fullest measure was the hallmark of his life. The depth of his love for family was unequalled, especially for his loving wife Jessie and their beautiful baby son: "my main man Franklin". Jessie and Franklin were the love of his life, and the single most important people in Brendan's world. Brendan and Jessie created a life of happiness and joy that was reflected in all they did. Their gift for warm hospitality created a welcome haven for many friends and travelers. Recognizing those in need of connection and being there for them was very important to Brendan, inviting people out of the cold and into the fold. "We live in the shelter of each other." It is ours to carry on his legacy.
Brendan received his degree in Organizational Management and Leadership from Alaska Pacific University in 2002. An Eagle Scout, he spent his life following his passion for mountain climbing, exploration, travel, hunting and fishing. The greatest of these was his love of being in the woods, which was a spiritual pursuit. The harvest of local sustenance was deeply important and satisfying. He decided to plant his roots in Hope, AK and built his home with his own hands alongside his wife Jessie. In addition to his professional work in the energy industry, Brendan cared deeply about the community he loved. He assumed responsibility as the Hope Volunteer Fire Chief, and engaged in efforts to raise safety awareness and resources for the Hope Volunteer Fire Department as well as local community improvement projects.
Brendan's positive energy, genuine interest and concern for others, generosity of spirit, quick wit, infectious laugh, and expansive soul drew many people to his side. He possessed the unique ability to entice all of us to go a little farther when the trail was rough, reach a little higher when the climb was too high, dig a little deeper when the answers wouldn't come easily, and reach the rewards of the mountaintop and feel the satisfaction of the effort. At the apex he would often say, "This is a gift only you can give yourself." Brendan created meaning by living a meaningful life. Always willing to offer help, he frequently created opportunities to make the world he traveled through a better place for those who shared it with him. Brendan's brother John described him well: "Brendan was an Oak, with deep roots and strong branches encircling the community lucky enough to know him." Frequently, "The Brothers Maguire" travelled as one, regaling friends and family with their great adventures, hearty hunting and fishing stories and trophies won and lost.
Although Brendan lived in many places and traveled the world, his home and heart were always deeply rooted in the marrow of Alaska. He chased the summits of the world; he climbed Mt. Denali in Alaska, Mt. Aconcagua in Argentina, Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, and many peaks in the Himalayans. On two occasions he guided trips for the World Challenge Organization, leading high school students from the Boston area on expeditions. He used these trips as opportunities to expand the young students understanding of the deeper needs of the world.
Brendan was a gifted writer and an avid reader, often quoting the poetry of the Alaskan bard, Robert W. Service, especially The Spell of the Yukon: "The strong life that never knows harness." Brendan respected the ideas of great thinkers and philosophers and would offer his own ideas and philosophy for our time. He was not easily swayed; he always defended his view with thoughtful conviction. Brendan was a Voice, and not an echo. He chose to find out for himself the truths of this world; and he held an open invitation for all to join him in the quest.
Throughout his life, he took much pleasure sharing and discussing books with his beloved Irish grandfather & his father and brothers. Brendan's lifelong love for his Grandfather was known to many. He would often quote life lessons learned at "Grampa Doug's' kitchen table: "This is a day of your life. Live It! So that one day from memory, you can say: "What a great day that was!'"
For Brendan's family the loss of his presence is immeasurable. His immense heart will remain with each of us. He is now with his younger brother Garrett Martin Maguire, who pre-deceased him in 2008. Brendan will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Jessie James (Williams) Maguire, their beautiful son Franklin, his father and mother Dennis and Linda (Quinn) Maguire of Ashburnham, MA, his brother John and his wife Brittney (Baer) Maguire of Wasilla, AK, Jessie's parents Mike and Maureen "Mert" (Feeley) Williams of Deshka River, AK, his brother-in-law Wild Bill Williams, of Deshka River, AK and sisters-in-law Bobbi Williams, of Anchorage, AK, Billie Willis, and her husband, Andy of Wasilla, AK, and Carrie Janowski, of Anchorage, AK, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Please note; In light of the current global circumstances, a celebration of Brendan's life will be postponed, and held at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020