Brett Michael Leary

of Lunenburg



LUNENBURG - Brett Michael Leary, 44, passed away peacefully held by his loving family, in Leominster Hospital on February 15, 2019.



Brett was born in Fitchburg on October 27, 1974, the son of Robert Leary and Katherine (Keating) Champagne.



He attended Fitchburg public schools, and joyfully completed Fitchburg High School with a standing ovation from the entire Senior class. Brett went on to work at the ARC in various programs, including helping deliver Meals on Wheels in the area. He enjoyed participating in sports: Special Olympics track and field as well as basketball, bowling, and was a proud member of the first Challenger League baseball team in the area. Dancing was his most favorite pastime of all, and would go until the very last song was played. He had a very active and happy social life for many years, while encountering and conquering many medical problems along the way. His smile could light up a room, and he was dearly loved by many, most especially his family.



Brett is survived by his mother Katherine Champagne and husband Mark of Lunenburg, father Robert Leary and partner Janet Flinkstrom of Ashby, two sisters, Maureen Leary of Munich, Germany and Bethany Zrate and husband Sean of Lunenburg and stepbrothers Darin and Jeffrey Flinkstrom of Ashby.



LEARY - The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, February 19, in Saint Bernard's Parish at Saint Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg at 10:00am. Burial will be held privately.



Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd. Fitchburg on Monday, February 18, from 3-7pm.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Beacon of Hope, PO Box 426 Leominster, MA 01453. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary