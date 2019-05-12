Briana Leora McLaughlin



Briana Leora McLaughlin (known to all as 'Bri') unexpectedly passed away surrounded by her family & friends on Monday May 6th, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. Briana was born in Dover, NH on July 17th 1990 to Vincent McLaughlin of Dover & Alicia (Aho) McLaughlin of Fitchburg, MA. Bri graduated with Honors from Central High School in Manchester, NH in 2008. Briana earned her Batchelor's Degree in Social Work from Wheelock College, Boston in 2012 & her Masters Degree in Social Work from UNH in 2017. On September 9th 2017, in Rochester, NH. Briana married the love of her life, Brian Jensen of Bow, NH. Bri worked at Waypoint Teen Resource Center in Manchester. Briana dedicated her life to helping & protecting young people. Whilst at High School Briana volunteered for more than 2,000 hours. Every summer, Briana volunteered with the NH Teen Institute which meant she missed her Birthday celebration for more than ten years to help teens. Bri was also part of the Big Sister program and mentored a 'little sister'. Briana was famous for being a cat lover, being late due to helping someone or a cat, she loved movies, Taylor Swift, the New England Patriots, hiking, dancing, soccer, family and traveling: Iceland, London, Paris, Barcelona, Colorado, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, Bryce, Zion, Texas, California, Maine & completed the El Camino pilgrimage. Briana always gave of herself to others & was raised to believe that one person could change the world and she did! Bri is survived by her husband Brian, father, mother, brother Kyle, step-mother Elizabeth, step-father Derek, many step-siblings, uncles, aunts, cousins, dear friends and her two cats Garth & Homeless.



MCLAUGHLIN - Briana's services will be held at the Tasker Funeral Home, Dover, NH on Tuesday May 14th & Wednesday May 15th 2019 Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary