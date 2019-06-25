Bruce Alan Phillips



Bruce Alan Phillips, 86, formerly of Westminster, MA, passed away on June 11, 2019, in Sierra Madre, CA. He was the son of the late Frank and Pauline (Percy) Phillips and the husband of the late Fay (Merrow) Phillips. He graduated from Fitchburg High School and attended Becker Junior College. He was a Korean War veteran. At Mead Container Corp, he worked as a packaging designer, where he earned several national awards for his designs. He continued his career at New England Wooden Ware Corp. in Gardner, MA. Bruce was a great family man and a loving father. He married Fay in 1958 and the couple had four children together. Bruce is survived by Robin Phillips, of Arcadia, CA; Scott Phillips, of Royalston, MA; Mark and Catherine Phillips of Maynard, MA, Erick Phillips, of Fitchburg, MA, grandchildren Bruce, Amber, and Evan and great-grandchild Brian. Bruce enjoyed gardening, camping, hunting and fishing. His family and friends will always remember him as a devoted father and loving husband.



Graveside services are scheduled for noon on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Woodside Cemetery in Westminster, MA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bruce's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The British Home, 647 Manzanita Ave., Sierra Madre, CA 91024. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary