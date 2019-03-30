formerly of Townsend; 70 BARRE Bruce E. Johnson,70, died Tuesday, March 26,2019 in Umass Hospital University Campus. He was Born in Fitchburg and raised in Townsend. Bruce graduated from North Middlesex High School Class of 1966. He began his career with "Ma Bell" in 1969 as an equipment installer, retiring after 41 years in 2010."How can you keep this up year after year? It's time for you to retire! Are you kidding? I'm not going to retire until it stops being fun! He was a classic car and antique truck enthusiast. A Chevy owner his whole life, he loved his country, the American Flag, Green Bay Packers, Patriots and the Red Sox. Bruce was selfless to a fault would help anyone anytime and possessed a kind caring heart. He will be sadly missed. He leaves his wife of 51 years Berit (Ericson) Johnson; a daughter Jodi Beaupre and his son in law Andy; 2 sons Timothy Johnson and Benjamin Johnson; 5 grandchildren Colin, Ahnissa and Riley Beaupre, Greta and Maggie Johnson, who he loved very much and his mother Irene E. Johnson. Bruce was predeceased by his father Roy E. Johnson and a sister Cynthia LaPorte.



JOHNSON Friends and family are invited to attend a calling hour on Tuesday, April 2,2019 from 10:30-11:30AM in Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre. The funeral will follow at 11:30AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery in Rutland.







