|
|
Bruce Edward Miner
formerly of Leominster, MA; 70
Bruce Edward Miner, 70, formerly of Leominster, MA, passed away on October 4, 2019 at his home in Naples, FL where he has resided since 1992.
Bruce was born in Fitchburg, MA to Lloyd & Blanche Miner on June 2nd, 1949 and married Janet Mary Forrest on March 7th, 1970 in Leominster, MA.
After graduating from Fitchburg High School in 1967 he enlisted in the US Air Force where he volunteered and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. After a decade of making memories at the family business, Miner's Home Entertainment, in Leominster, MA, Bruce worked the remainder of his life as a Commercial Real-estate Agent in Florida.
Bruce's first love was his family followed closely by his passion for flying. As a private pilot of over 40 years, the sky was his happy place. Known for his quick wit and one liners, his smile will be missed.
With great love comes great loss. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Janet; their three son's Jason, his wife Destiny and their children Austin and Gage; Trevor, his wife Denise and their children Miah and Emma; Nicholas and his daughters Kalie and Rhya; siblings Carol, Lloyd Jr (Denny), Ronnie, Larry, Peter, Gary and Cheryl and pre-deceased by David.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 8, 2019