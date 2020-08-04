1/1
Bruce John Lasson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce John Lasson (born August 23, 1947)

Bruce passed away peacefully at the age of 72. Born the son of Alexander and Dorothy Lasson and raised in Swansea, MA, he graduated from Joseph Case HS and attended UMass Dartmouth. He worked for Globe Manufacturing and retired from Electric Boat Co., as a welder.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Marjorie in 2019. He leaves behind a granddaughter, Emma and a grandson, Zachary. He is survived by his sister, Karen (Lasson) Fusco and her husband James Fusco. Bruce will be lovingly missed by his nieces, Holly (Fusco) McCall and her husband, Christopher McCall and Heather Fusco. In addition, he will be greatly missed by his grandniece, Abrianna Fusco, and grandnephews, Alexander and Jonathan McCall.

Lasson

Bruce has requested there be no special services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army Fitchburg Corps, 739 Water St., Fitchburg, MA 01420 (978-342-3300). Arrangements are being handled by Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St., Fitchburg, MA (978-342-3635).



View the online memorial for Bruce John Lasson

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-3635
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved