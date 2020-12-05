Loving Husbnad and Father
Ashburnham
Ashburnham- In loving memory of Bruce Matthew Lemieux, 53 of Ashburnham, who died on December 2, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
Bruce leaves his loving wife of 28 years, Karen (Williams) Lemieux; his son, Timothy R.
Lemieux, his daughter, Katherine M. Lemieux and his son, Kevin J. Lemieux.
He was born June 11, 1967 in Gardner, a son of the late Raymond N. and Brenda L. (Gross) Lemieux. Bruce is also survived by his brother, Steven N. Lemieux and wife Catherine C. Lemieux of North Fort Myers, FL, his brother, Andrew J. Lemieux and wife Shana E. Richards of Sarasota, FL; brother-in-law, Brett J. Torrey and wife Laura W. Torrey of Ashburnham and four nephews.
Bruce and his brothers grew up on the Cushing Academy campus, as their father Raymond worked at Cushing for over 30 years and was the Director of Plant and Property for more than 25 years. Bruce had a Bachelor of Science degree from of the University of Massachusetts in Sports Management and a master's degree in Educational Technology from Lesley University. Bruce
served in various capacities in his 30 years working at Cushing Academy, including as a coach, Assistant Dean of Students, Dorm Head, teacher and Director of Technology.
Bruce was a kind, loving and caring husband, father, friend and co-worker and he enjoyed the company and gatherings with family, friends and
colleagues, fishing, hunting, gardening, grilling, reading spy novels and watching his beloved Patriots, Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox.
Bruce cared for everyone and he was especially gifted at making everyone around him feel loved. Bruce always made time for those in need, he had a kind word and a big hug for everyone, and a hearty laugh and love for life. His compassion in difficult circumstances was a source of comfort for many in his lifetime.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at the UMass Memorial Medical Cardiac ICU and the Cushing Academy community for their support.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Bruce's life will occur later at a date to be determined by his family.
The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA has been entrusted with Bruce's care.
