of Ashby ASHBY Bruce P. Ouellette, 73, of Ashby, died Friday, May 10, 2019 at his home.



Mr. Ouellette was born in Fitchburg, October 30, 1945, the son of Alfred N. and Julia (Keyes) Ouellette and was a lifelong resident of Ashby. He was a 1966 graduate of Worcester Boy's Trade School.



He had worked at Bemis Corporation in Pepperell and Borden Chemical in Leominster. He attended St. John's Church in Townsend.



He leaves his wife of 53 years, Nancy (Boutotte) Ouellette; two sons, Peter J. Ouellette of Rutland, Bruce A. Ouellette of Fitchburg; his daughter, Yvette Smart of Scott Township, PA; five grandchildren, Victoria Tsongalis, Samuel Tsongalis, Robbie Ouellette, Raven Ouellette, Avila Ouellette; three cousins, Janice Ouellette, Janet Ouellette, Alfred Ouellette and his dog, Jenny. OUELLETTE A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be private.



Calling hours are 9:30 AM- 10:30 AM, Wednesday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte 119) Townsend Center. Please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com to leave an on line condolence.







