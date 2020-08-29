Lunenburg
Bruce W. Smith, 75, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster, MA.
Bruce was born in Fitchburg on August 2, 1945 son of the late Harry and Ingeborg (Henell) Smith. He was a member of the first Lunenburg High School football team and a 1963 graduate of Lunenburg High School. Bruce served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1969 after which he attended Northeastern University. He returned to the Lunenburg Football field as an assistant coach under Walter Dubzinski Jr. from 1979 through 1985. He continued coaching under Dale Diamantopoulos from 1986-2004. Bruce was a Correctional Officer for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections for 15 years.
Bruce was passionate about all sports, especially football and fishing. He enjoyed coaching the Lunenburg Blue Knights and acted as a father figure to so many of his student athletes. Bruce had a positive impact on thousands of athletes throughout his 40 years of coaching which included many enjoyable years with the Lunenburg Bengals as well as Lunenburg Youth football. He inspired many to go on and follow in his footsteps. Bruce was inducted into the Massachusetts High School Football Hall of Fame as Assistant Coach of the Year in 2002 after 23 years of dedication.
Bruce loved spending time with his family and friends, and he lived life to the fullest. The most important thing in his life was his family and he spoke about them often. He leaves his beloved wife Corinne (Nichols) Smith of Lunenburg, MA; four children, Brian W. Smith and Desiree Wilson of Gilbert, AZ, Barry C. Smith and his wife Jennifer of Westminster, MA, Christopher J. Garvey and his wife Kristen of Ludlow, VT, and Jennifer E. Boyd and her husband Jonathan of Lunenburg, MA. He also leaves six grandchildren, Brady Smith, Keller Smith, Delaney Smith, Aidan Garvey, Cooper Garvey, Jackson Bruce Smith and former wife Nancy E. Smith.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave., Lunenburg, MA, with Social Distancing guidelines in place.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kevin T. Szocik Memorial Scholarship: 175 Lagrange St. West Roxbury, MA 02132.
