Bryce Robert Tolman, 28



HUBBARDSTON - Bryce Robert Tolman, 28, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family and friends at UMASS Memorial Hospital in Worcester.



Bryce was born to Robert Tolman III Of Gardner MA, and Glenna Maillet Hjelm of Ashburnham MA, April 03, 1991 at Worcester Memorial Hospital. He leaves behind his father Robert Tolman III, mother Glenna Maillet Hjelm, son Byron Royce Tolman 14 months, step father Craig Hjelm, step mother Linda Tolman, Maternal Grandfather Victor Maillet and longtime friend Doris Bickford, Grandfather Norman Cormier, Grandmothers Sandra Tolman, Claire Hjelm, Carol Cormier, his brothers Ben Tolman, Logan, Griffin, and Hayden Hjelm. Lindsay Elizabeth (Ladroga) Beynon grew up as Bryce's sister/best friend (cousin), he has many aunts, uncles and cousins whom he loved dearly. Family was priority for Bryce. Bryce is predeceased by his Grandfathers Robert Tolman II, Steven Hjelm and Grandmother Rachel Maillet. Bryce graduated from Monty Tech Vocational in 2010, and worked as an Electrician. He loved being with his son Byron, family and close friends. Bryce excelled at ice hockey, he loved the outdoors and nature, (especially Wells, Maine). Bryce enjoyed riding dirt bikes with his brother Ben, he loved taking saunas with his brother Hayden. Playing video games with his brothers Logan and Griffin. He also loved hiking with his dog Nala, mountain biking, skiing at Bretton woods with family, snowmobiling and most of all trying to get a smile out of you with his great outgoing personality and sense of humor.



Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:30am-11:00am in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd., Barre. A graveside service will follow at 11:30am in Glen Valley Cemetery in Barre. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bryce's son ByronTolman's education fund in c/o Enterprise Bank, 420 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg, MA 01420.