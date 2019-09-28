|
C. Ann (McHugh) Malouin, 88 of Fitchburg, MA passed away peacefully Thursday evening in Life Care Center Leominster, MA, with her family at her side.
She was born July 13, 1931 in Fitchburg, MA, daughter of Mark and Mary (Mannix) McHugh and lived all of her life in Fitchburg. Ann attended and graduated from St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School Class of 1949. She worked many years as a secretary for the Fitchburg Public Schools before her retirement several years ago. In her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She was a communicant of St. Bernard Parish.
She is survived by her children, her son Dwayne A. Malouin and wife Diane of Fitchburg, MA, daughters Debra A. Chapdelaine and husband Michael of Lunenburg, MA, and Donna Malouin of Fitchburg, MA. her brother Gerald McHugh of Fitchburg, MA, grandchildren Aimee Williams, Ashley Kenny, Kayla Fletcher, Michelle Chapdelaine, Garrett Malouin, Bradley Malouin, Nicole Rooney and Suzanne Chapdelaine, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Joseph G. Malouin in 2006 and siblings Teresa McHugh, Jane Anderson, and Mark McHugh.
Her funeral will be held on Monday September 30, 2019 with a Mass @ 10a.m. in St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus De Lellis Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers,donations in her memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 36105-1905. Lavery Chartrand Alario, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario - Owner – Director.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019