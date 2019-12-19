|
|
Calvin (Cal) Scott Robbins
Calvin (Cal) Scott Robbins, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. He was 68 years old. Cal was born in Arlington, MA to Shirley and Donald Robbins. He lived in Massachusetts, Nevada and Texas.
Cal was a lifelong member of Local 4 I.U.O.E. - International Union of Operating Engineers. His work as a heavy equipment operator was one of his passions. He loved being able to teach others what he had learned over the years in construction. In addition to his love for his work he was an avid New England sports fan, always cheering on the Boston Bruins, the Boston Celtics and the Boston Red Sox as well as the New England Patriots. He affectionally referred to his 2002 Harley Davidson Low Rider as "his partner in crime" and rode as often as he could.
He leaves behind his wife Amy (Etter) Robbins, his son Michael Robbins, his step-daughters Amelia and Chelo Ecevido, his sister Linda Francis, his brother-in-law Jack Etter and his sisters-in-law Elizabeth Boudreaux and Kristine Etter.
In lieu of flowers you are welcome to make a donation to the hospice organization of your choice.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple, Texas is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 19, 2019