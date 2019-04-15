|
|
Camy Sawyer Paradis
formerly of Massachusettes
THOMASVILLE - Camy Sawyer Paradis, 48, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Hospice of Davidson County. Born in Massachusettes, Camy had a love for all animals, especially Alpacas. She is also known for her artistic gifts and paintings. Camy shared her love for nature & artistic abilities with those she met. She is survived by her parents, Bernard Paradis, Linda Sawyer & Brian Sawyer; son, Calvin Roberts, daughter-in-law, Madison Cameron, their daughter, Aisley Camber Roberts; brother's Andrew Sawyer, Keith Paradis, & Jeremy Paradis.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 with A Celebration of Life service to follow from 6 pm - 7:30 pm, at the Church of Latter Day Saints, 1830 Chestnut Drive, High Point, NC.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 15, 2019