Carl A. Baker Jr.
1936 - 2020
Lunenburg

Carl A. Baker Jr. 83, passed away September 10, in UMass University Medical Center. Carl was born in Providence, RI, on October 5, 1936. He was raised in Leominster by his late parents Carl A. Baker Sr. and Kathryn (Brady) Baker. Carl graduated from Leominster High School in 1954, where he starred on the Varsity Track Team.

Carl taught and coached in the Leominster School System for over 31 years. He coached the first Boy's Cross-Country Team, Girl's Track Team and the LHS Indoor Track Team.

Carl was a Co-founder of the Leominster High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, where he served as Board President for many years. Carl was very honored and humbled to be inducted in the first class of the Leominster High School Athletic Hall of Fame as both Student Athlete and Coach.

Carl was part of the ROMEO weekly breakfast club for many years. He greatly missed meeting with his dear friends when he was no longer able to attend.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Morgan of Lunenburg; his children Carolyn Baker and companion Alan Roux of Princeton, Karen Pelletier and husband Jeff of Westminster, Mark Baker of Leominster, Jennifer Morgan of Rochester, NY and Angelina Hendricks of Denver, CO; his brothers John Baker and wife Gail of Lunenburg and David Baker of Hyannis. Carl is also survived by his grandchildren; Michael Allain, Jennifer Tisdale, Taylor Boudreau, Shelby McNamara, Rachel Pelletier, Daniel, Chase and Gloria Hendricks. Carl is also fortunate to be survived by great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be held in Saint Leo's Church, 108 Main Street in Leominster on Friday, September 25 at 11:00am. Burial will be private.

Due to the Covid -19 virus, a celebration of Carl's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Leominster High School Athletic Hall of Fame, 122 Granite Street Leominster, MA 01453.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Leo's Church
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Memories & Condolences
September 22, 2020
Carl stories will join with the Gil and Dave stories for years to come. He may have passed but will never be forgotten. Rws
Ross
September 22, 2020
A true original. Both at school and later as my right hand man at ROMEO breakfasts, I always enjoyed our times together. No matter what, he made the effort to join us on Thursday mornings, sometimes when he shouldn't have. Leominster has lost a true son, and the ROMEO table is diminished. Rest in Peace Carl. I'll miss you.
Richard N. Mailloux
Friend
September 20, 2020
I was saddened to hear of the death of Coach Baker. He was a very positive influence in my life from 8th grade history at May A. Gallagher Junior High in 1961-1962 to cross country and track at LHS from 1965-1966. I remember him as someone who supported my interest in history and running which has continued to the present. He was everything a teacher and coach should be. My condolences to his family.

Richard Bartlett
Richard Bartlett
Student
September 20, 2020
We are sorry to hear of Carl's death. Carl was an close and important friend and colleague to all of the Pothier family, especially Pat. We all have memories of him from LHS as a teacher, advisor, coach, friend and all around great funny guy. He holds a special place in our hearts. RIP Carl

Pat & Ray Pothier, daughters Lee and Pepper
Lee Bourgault
Teacher
September 14, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Coach’s passing. He was a great coach and mentor. He trained me to be a state champion in 1978 among other personal and team accomplishments. So glad he was able to present the HOF award in 2018. Thank you for all you did for me. RIP Coach Baker! You will be missed. ♀
My sincere condolences to his family
❤ Colleen Bedard
Colleen
September 12, 2020
As a student athlete at Leominster High School from 1963-1967, I was a member of the Leominster High Track team. Coach Baker was an amazing teacher, coach and mentor. Sincere condolences to his family.
Tom Bissonnette
Student
September 12, 2020
To the Baker Family,

My sincere condolences go out to you all with the passing of Carl. As a fellow coach / official, I have many memories of Carl . He was a true competitor and produced many successful teams throughout his tenure as coach. Thanks for the memories. Rest in Peace Carl.
Gordon Warren - Shrewsbury - Hyannis
Friend
