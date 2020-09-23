LunenburgCarl A. Baker Jr. 83, passed away September 10, in UMass University Medical Center. Carl was born in Providence, RI, on October 5, 1936. He was raised in Leominster by his late parents Carl A. Baker Sr. and Kathryn (Brady) Baker. Carl graduated from Leominster High School in 1954, where he starred on the Varsity Track Team.Carl taught and coached in the Leominster School System for over 31 years. He coached the first Boy's Cross-Country Team, Girl's Track Team and the LHS Indoor Track Team.Carl was a Co-founder of the Leominster High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, where he served as Board President for many years. Carl was very honored and humbled to be inducted in the first class of the Leominster High School Athletic Hall of Fame as both Student Athlete and Coach.Carl was part of the ROMEO weekly breakfast club for many years. He greatly missed meeting with his dear friends when he was no longer able to attend.He is survived by his wife, Margaret Morgan of Lunenburg; his children Carolyn Baker and companion Alan Roux of Princeton, Karen Pelletier and husband Jeff of Westminster, Mark Baker of Leominster, Jennifer Morgan of Rochester, NY and Angelina Hendricks of Denver, CO; his brothers John Baker and wife Gail of Lunenburg and David Baker of Hyannis. Carl is also survived by his grandchildren; Michael Allain, Jennifer Tisdale, Taylor Boudreau, Shelby McNamara, Rachel Pelletier, Daniel, Chase and Gloria Hendricks. Carl is also fortunate to be survived by great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.BakerThe Funeral Mass will be held in Saint Leo's Church, 108 Main Street in Leominster on Friday, September 25 at 11:00am. Burial will be private.Due to the Covid -19 virus, a celebration of Carl's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Leominster High School Athletic Hall of Fame, 122 Granite Street Leominster, MA 01453.