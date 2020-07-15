1/1
Carl F. Lanza
Carl F. Lanza
Sarasota Florida

Carl F. Lanza, 83, formerly of Leominster, Massachusetts, died July 13, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota Florida after a long illness.

Born in Leominster, Massachusetts, son of Theresa (Porciello) Lanza and Carl Lanza, he graduated from Leominster High School and earned his bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government from Holy Cross College. He attended Boston University School Of Law where he earned a Juris Doctor degree. Upon graduation he served in the military and remained in the Naval Reserves for 30 years retiring as a Captain in the JAG Corps.

Attorney Lanza established and practiced law in Leominster for 38 years. He also served as City Solicitor and Councilor At Large for a time.

Carl or "Cookie" to his friends and family, loved to travel, fly his Cessna 150, drive his antique Rolls Royce and play piano.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol (Arsenault) Lanza of Sarasota; a son Carl F. Lanza, III and his wife Beth (Sharpe) Lanza; two granddaughters, Kate and Sarah all of Crystal Lake, Illinois and a sister, Carolyn Kowaleski, of Sterling, Massachusetts.

Private burial will be in the National Veteran's Cemetery in Sarasota Florida.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 15, 2020.
