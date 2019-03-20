Carlton R. Crothers, 95



SHIRLEY - Carlton R. Crothers, 95, of Shirley, died Sunday morning, March 17, 2019, in the Highpoint Hospice House in Haverhill.



Carl, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Lowell, on July 10, 1923, a son of the late Arthur and Mitta (Reed) Crothers and grew up in Littleton graduating from Littleton High School.



Shortly after his graduation he joined the U.S. Army and served his Country during WWII.



Following his honorable discharge from the service, he returned to work at the Kleenit Dry Cleaners and Launderers in Ayer where he started part-time in High School and worked into his 80's.



Carl was a member and past master of the Shirley Grange. For the past year Carl had resided at Nashoba Park where he made several friends and enjoyed all of the activities provided for residents.



His wife of 74 years, Lillian G. (Ford) Crothers, died in 2017. He leaves his daughter, Linda McClellan of Shirley; two granddaughters, Shelley McClellan and her spouse Kathy Gadomski of Clinton and Christine McClellan of Costa Mesa, CA.



In addition to his wife he is predeceased by his three brothers, Rawson Crothers, Harrison Crothers and Hollis Crothers and his son-in-law, James McClellan.



CROTHERS - His funeral will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11AM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte 2A), Ayer. His family will receive family and friends prior to the service in the funeral home from 10 to 11AM. Burial will be in the Center Cemetery in the spring.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019